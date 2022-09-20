UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Lana, MSC Himanshi, MSC Rania, East Gate and FSM carrying Containers, Lentils and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Christos and MSC Melissa carrying Wheat and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, MSC Himanshi, MSC Rania and Junior left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 04 more ships, Lana, Chang Hang Run Hai, FSM and Songa Challenge are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 141,579 tonnes, comprising 111,579 tonnes imports cargo and 30,226 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,471` Containers (1,693 TEUs Imports and 1,778 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Al-Salam, Pegasus and MSC Melissa & 05 more ships, Maersk Detroit, Ikaria, Best 8, Ogino Park and FG Rotterdam scheduled to load/offload Gas oil, Coal, Containers, Cement, Chemical and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, QICT, MW-2, EVTL and LCT on Tuesday.

