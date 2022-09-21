Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Eight ships namely, Best 8, Ikaria, Maersk Detroit, MSC Melissa, FG Rotterdam, Ogino Park, Al-Salam and Pegasus scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Palm oil, Phosphoric Acid, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile seven more ships, EM Astoria, OOCL Australia, Christos, Silver Gwen, OsiosIoannis, Al-Deebal and Pan Begona carrying Containers, Wheat, Palm oil, Coal, LNG and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship, 'Ikaria' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Detroit, GencoVigiland and Star Light are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 215,777 tonnes, comprising 149,904 tonnes imports cargo and 65,873 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,434` Containers (2,785 TEUs Imports and 3,649 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, OOCL Australia, EM Astoria, Al-Deebal and Christos carrying Containers, LNG and Wheat are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and FAP on Wednesday.