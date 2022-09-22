Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, OOCL Australia, EM Astoria, Christos and Al-Deebal carrying Containers, Wheat and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, OsiosIoannis, Pan Begona and HanfiaLene carrying Coal, Steel coil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Salam, MSC Melissa, OOCL Australia and Ogino Park left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, EM Astoria, FG Rotterdam and Best 8 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 206,071 tonnes, comprising 156,540 tonnes imports cargo and 49,531 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,345` Containers (1,675 TEUs Imports and 2,670 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Sargodha, OsiosIonnis, Silver Gwen and Pan Begonia & another containers ship 'Seapan Chiba' carrying Furnace Oil, Coal, Palm oil, Steel coil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, LCT, MW-2 and QICT on Thursday.