Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Two ships namely, Lotus and Calypso Gas carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Saehan Liberty and Al-Zubarah carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, MeratusJayawijaya, Hafnia Lene and Lotus Park left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Pan Begonia and CL Yingna He are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 143,903 tonnes, comprising 99,142 tonnes imports cargo and 44,761 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,708` Containers (1,075 TEUs Imports and 2,633 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Al-Zubarah, Velos Sapphire and Belsouth& 02 more ships, MSC Jasmine and Maersk Brooklyn carrying LNG, Gasoline, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT on Monday.

