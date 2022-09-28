UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published September 28, 2022

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Sentosa, America and Livita carrying Containers and Wheat, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Grain and Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Irenes Ray, TRF Kobe, Maritime Comity, ChemHpuston, Sereno and JO Redwood carrying Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Al-Zubarah' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Maersk Sentosa, VelosSaphire, Saehan Liberty and Belsouth are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 194,163 tonnes, comprising 172,556 tonnes imports cargo and 21,607 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,971` Containers (4,700 TEUs Imports and 1,271 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Irenes Ray, Alpine Pacific and TRF Kobe carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and LCT Wednesday.

