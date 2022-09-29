Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Two ships namely, Irenes Ray and Alpine Pacific carrying Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Jaohar UK and Pacific Sarah scheduled to load/offload Cement and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships Saehan Liberty, America and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 92,095 tonnes, comprising 50,122 tonnes imports cargo and41,973 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,314 Containers (845 TEUs Imports and 1,271 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Johar UK, CMA CGM Ivanhoe and TRF Kobe & another ship 'Lil Stella' scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Palm oil and Bitumen are expected to take berthsat MW-2, QICT, LCT and MW-1 on Thursday.

