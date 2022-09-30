Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The movement of following ships was recorded at the Port on Thursday, where four ships namely, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Jaohar UK, lil Stella and TRF Kobe scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Bitumen and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Tereminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

PQA berths were engaged by six ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, TRF Kobe and Alpine Pacifica left the port on Friday morning and another ship, CMA CGM Ivanhoe is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 130,785 tonnes, comprising 121,498 tonnes imports cargo and 9,287 tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 709 Containers (283 TEUs Imports and 426 TEUs export)was handled at the port.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Sereno and Maritime Comity & another ship 'APL California' carrying Mogas, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Friday.