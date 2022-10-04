Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The movement of following ships was recorded at the Port on Monday where five ships namely. MSC Rikku, Lisa, Pacific Infinity, Conpenhagen Eagle and Pyxis Epsilon carrying Containers, Steel coil, Wheat and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively. Meanwhile another ship, Henrika Schulte with Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Pacific Sarah, MSC Rikku and Pacific Infinity left the Port on Tuesday morning and two more ships, Container vessel `Lisa' and bulk Cargo carrier `la Luna' are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 168, 164 tonnes, comprising 128,996 tonnes imports cargo and 39,168 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,182 Containers (1 ,878 TEUs Imports and 2, 304 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Henrika Schulte, Sargodha, Bao Run and & 03 more ships, African Finch, MSC Malin and Maersk Chicago scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Furnace oil, and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FOTCO and HEP&S respectively on Tuesday.