UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The movement of following ships was recorded at the Port on Monday where five ships namely. MSC Rikku, Lisa, Pacific Infinity, Conpenhagen Eagle and Pyxis Epsilon carrying Containers, Steel coil, Wheat and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively. Meanwhile another ship, Henrika Schulte with Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Pacific Sarah, MSC Rikku and Pacific Infinity left the Port on Tuesday morning and two more ships, Container vessel `Lisa' and bulk Cargo carrier `la Luna' are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 168, 164 tonnes, comprising 128,996 tonnes imports cargo and 39,168 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,182 Containers (1 ,878 TEUs Imports and 2, 304 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Henrika Schulte, Sargodha, Bao Run and & 03 more ships, African Finch, MSC Malin and Maersk Chicago scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Furnace oil, and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FOTCO and HEP&S respectively on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Sargodha Eagle Anchorage Chicago Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

2 hours ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

3 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.