Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :six ships namely, African Finch, Bao Run, Maersk Chicago, Henrika Schulte, MSC Malin and Sargodha scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal,Containers and Furnace oil, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Evnia, EM Astoria, Xpress Bardsey and Argent Gerbera scheduled to load/offload Cement/Rice, Containers and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Pyxis Epsilon and MSC Malin left the Port on Wednesday morning, while a containers ship 'Maersk Chicagc' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 160,668 tonnes, comprising 127,204 tonnes imports cargo and 33,464 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,700` Containers (3,928 TEUs Imports and 1,772 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Evnia, Xpress Bardsey, EM Astoria and Argent Gerbera & another ship 'Al-Wajbah' scheduled to load/offload Cement/Rice, Containers, Phosphoric Acid and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, QICT, EVTL and EETL on Wednesday.