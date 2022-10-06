Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Evnia, Xpress Bardsey, EM Astoria, Argent Gerbera and Al-Wajbah scheduled to load/offload Cement/Rice, Containers, Phosphoric Acid and LNG, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Stamford Eagle, CMA CGM Butterfly, Maud and Iolcos Confidence scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Coal and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, EM Astoria, Xpress Bardsey and Henrika Schulte left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, Sargodha, African Finch and Argent Gerbera are expected to sail on today in the afternoon(.

) A Cargo volume of 191,068 tonnes, comprising 125,839 tonnes imports cargo and 65,229 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,428` Containers (1,280 TEUs Imports and 3,148 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Atlantis, Stamford Eagle, Ibis Pacific, Maud and CMA CGM Butterfly & another ship 'OOCL Charleston' scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Cement, Soyabean oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-1, LCT, PIBT and QICT on Thursday.