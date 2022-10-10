Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday,where three ships namely, OOCL Le Havre, TeeraBhum and Tomson Gas carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Attiki SB and Zekreet carrying Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, TeeraBhum and Al-Daayen left the Port on Monday morning, while 06 more ships, Hafnia Tagus, OOCL La Havre, Safmarine Ngami, Bao Run, Tomson Gas and Nord Chesapeake are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 142,846 tonnes, comprising 120,423 tonnes imports cargo and 22,423 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,412` Containers (1,093 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Zekreet, Attiki SB, Golden Denise and MSC Malin& another ship 'Rosa' carrying LNG, Coal, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Monday. and two more ships, MSC Malin and Rosa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.