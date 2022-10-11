Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Monday,where six ships namely, DSM Castor, MSC Malin, Rosa, Golden Denise, Al-Zekreet and Attiki SB scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Chemical, LNG and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile a chemical carrier 'JiproNeftis' carrying 'Phosphoric Acid' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a coal carrier 'Nord Chesapeake' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Rosa, Golden Denise and MSC Malin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 158,192 tonnes, comprising 125,611 tonnes imports cargo and 32,581 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,267` Containers (1,557 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a chemical carrier 'JiproNeftis' & 03 more ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Aino and Meghna Fortune carrying Phosphoric Acid, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and PQEPT on Tuesday.