Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities were reported at the Port on Sunday, where three ships namely, MSC Himanshi, FairchemTeriumph, and IVS Hayakita carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, FG Rotterdam, Grand Ace 7, Weal Thy Loyal, Fairchem Kiso and MSC Mumbai carrying Chemical, Palm oil, Soyabean and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 Hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'MSC Himanshi' left the Port on Monday morning, while 03 more ships, Fraiha, Morning Glory, and Gas Athena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 97,380 tonnes, comprising 71,659 tonnes imports cargo and 25,721 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,815` Containers (302 TEUs Imports and 1,513 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Fairchem Kiso, FG Rotterdam and MSC Mumbai & another containers ships ' MSC Lana' carrying Soyabean, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT on Monday,and another ship 'Maersk Pittsburgh' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.