UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities were reported at the Port on Sunday, where three ships namely, MSC Himanshi, FairchemTeriumph, and IVS Hayakita carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, FG Rotterdam, Grand Ace 7, Weal Thy Loyal, Fairchem Kiso and MSC Mumbai carrying Chemical, Palm oil, Soyabean and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 Hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'MSC Himanshi' left the Port on Monday morning, while 03 more ships, Fraiha, Morning Glory, and Gas Athena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 97,380 tonnes, comprising 71,659 tonnes imports cargo and 25,721 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,815` Containers (302 TEUs Imports and 1,513 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Fairchem Kiso, FG Rotterdam and MSC Mumbai & another containers ships ' MSC Lana' carrying Soyabean, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT on Monday,and another ship 'Maersk Pittsburgh' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mumbai Oil Rotterdam Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.