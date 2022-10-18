UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Monday,where four ships namely, Fairchem Kiso, FG Rotterdam, MSC Mumbai and Lana carrying Soyabean oil, Chemical and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Grand Ace 7,Weal Thy Loyal and Central Park carrying Palm oil and Phosphroic Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 Hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'MSC Mumbai' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Lana, FG Rotterdam and Fairchem Triumph are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 113,935 tonnes, comprising 86,854 tonnes imports cargo and 27,081 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,163` Containers (570 TEUs Imports and 1,593 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a oil tanker 'Grand Ace 7' & 02 more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and Enugu carrying Palm oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT and PQPCL on Tuesday.

