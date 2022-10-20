UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities were reported at the Port on Wednesday, where six ships namely, MSC Malin, EM Astoria, Yasa Fortune, Central Park, Estia and Ken Colon carrying Containers, Soyabean, Phosphoric Acid, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, EngroVapak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Deneb, Al-Murwab and Bow Santos carrying Coal, LNG and Acetic Acid also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 Hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'EM Astoria' left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, MSC Malin, Enugu and Grand Ace 7 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 129,572 tonnes, comprising 103,766 tonnes imports cargo and 25,806 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,894` Containers (1,376 TEUs Imports and 1,518 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Al-Murwab and Wealthy Loyal & another ship 'Bea Schulte' carrying LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT and QICT on Thursday.

