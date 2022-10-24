Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday,where four ships namely, APL Newyork, Sea Fortune, Calypso Gas and Hafnia Excelsior carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Clemens Schulte, FSM, Pacific Dream and Doha carrying Containers, LPG, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 Hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'APL Newyork' left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Calypso Gas and Ullswater are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 116,836 tonnes, comprising 74,880 tonnes imports cargo and 41,956 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,052` Containers (715 TEUs Imports and 2,337 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Doha, IVS Bosch Hoek and Clemens Schulte & 03 more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Adonis and DM Dragon carrying LNG, Coal, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT, QICT and EVTL on Monday.