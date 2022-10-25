Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Five ships namely Clemens Schulte, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Adonis, Doha and IVS Bosch Hoek carrying containers, LNG and coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, here at Port Qasim the other day.

Meanwhile, four more ships Pacific Dream, DM Dragon, MSC Pina and Hafnia Excelsior carrying coal, chemicals, containers and gasoline also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at the Port Qasim Authority berths during the last 24 hours, out of which four ships Sea Fortune, Maersk Brooklyn, Clemens Schulte and MSC Adonis left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships Calypso Gas and Sentinel are expected to sail later in the day.

A cargo volume of 168,452 tonnes, comprising 123,273 tonnes imports cargo and 45,179 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,247 containers (1,725 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export), was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at the outer anchorage of the port, out of which three ships FSM, DM Dragon and MSC Pina, and another ship Maersk Denver carrying LPG, chemicals and containers are expected to berth at SSGC, EVTL and QICT today.