UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Five ships namely Clemens Schulte, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Adonis, Doha and IVS Bosch Hoek carrying containers, LNG and coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, here at Port Qasim the other day.

Meanwhile, four more ships Pacific Dream, DM Dragon, MSC Pina and Hafnia Excelsior carrying coal, chemicals, containers and gasoline also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at the Port Qasim Authority berths during the last 24 hours, out of which four ships Sea Fortune, Maersk Brooklyn, Clemens Schulte and MSC Adonis left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships Calypso Gas and Sentinel are expected to sail later in the day.

A cargo volume of 168,452 tonnes, comprising 123,273 tonnes imports cargo and 45,179 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,247 containers (1,725 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export), was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at the outer anchorage of the port, out of which three ships FSM, DM Dragon and MSC Pina, and another ship Maersk Denver carrying LPG, chemicals and containers are expected to berth at SSGC, EVTL and QICT today.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Doha Anchorage Denver Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

17 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

37 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.