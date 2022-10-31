UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, White Purl, Meltemi and IVY Alliance carrying LPG, Mogas and Coal, berthed at EngroVopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Termina respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, AT middle Bridge, Napa Spirit and Al-Maha scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MeratusJayawijaya' left the Port on Monday morning.

A Cargo volume of 89,307 tonnes, comprising 62,753 tonnes imports cargo and 26,554 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,635` Containers (73 TEUs Imports and 1,562 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, At Middle Bridge and Napa Spirit & 02 more ships, MSC Elaine and Lisa scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT on Monday.

