Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, At middle Bridge, Lisa, MSC Elaine and Napa Spirit scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, three more ships, White Purl, MSC Roma and EM Astoria carrying LPG and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Elaine' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, IVY Alliance, Lisa and Meltemi are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 129,203 tonnes, comprising 110,820 tonnes of imports cargo and 18,383 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,860` Containers (1,840 TEUs Imports and 1,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a containers ship 'MSC Roma' & 02 more ships, MSC Denisse and Maersk Hartford carrying 'Containers' are expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal on Tuesday.