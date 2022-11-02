UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday,where four ships namely, Maersk Hartford, MSC Roma, MSC Denisse and Hafnia Aventurine carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, EM Astoria, APL Florida, Al-Safliya and Silver Gwen carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Denisse' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Roma and Yihai are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 117,545 tonnes, comprising 71,112 tonnes imports cargo and 46,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,494` Containers (3,135 TEUs Imports and 2,359 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Silver Gwen Al-Sufliya and EM Astoria carrying Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EETL and QICT on Wednesday, 2nd Nov and another containers ship 'EM Astoria' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Roma Astoria Hartford Anchorage Florida Silver Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.