Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday,where four ships namely, Maersk Hartford, MSC Roma, MSC Denisse and Hafnia Aventurine carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, EM Astoria, APL Florida, Al-Safliya and Silver Gwen carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Denisse' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Roma and Yihai are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 117,545 tonnes, comprising 71,112 tonnes imports cargo and 46,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,494` Containers (3,135 TEUs Imports and 2,359 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Silver Gwen Al-Sufliya and EM Astoria carrying Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EETL and QICT on Wednesday, 2nd Nov and another containers ship 'EM Astoria' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.