Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :KARACHI, Nov 3 (Pakistan Point news - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) Shipping activities reported at the Port on Wednesday 2nd Nov-2022 where three ships namely, EM Astoria, Silver Gwen and Al-Safliya carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile a bulk carrier 'IVS Naruo' carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, EM Astoria and Hafnia Aventurine left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Yihai and At middle Bridge are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 105,600 tonnes, comprising 79,313 tonnes imports cargo and 26,287 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,861` Containers (481 TEUs Imports and 1,380 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a bulk carrier 'IVS Naruo' & 03 more ships, Athenian, Chemroad Orion and Lusail carrying Coal, Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT, EVTL and PGPCL on Thursday, 3rd Nov and another containers ship 'APL Florida' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

