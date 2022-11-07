Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Four ships, namely, MSC Marins, MSC Patnaree-III, Cosco Japan and Nordic BC Keil called at the Port on Sunday and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal to load/ offload containers and coal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Onaiza and PGC Periklis carrying LNG and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Jalan, MSC Patnaree-III and Cosco Japan left the port on Monday morning and five more ships, Sprit of Sea Trek, RHL Monica, MSC Marins, Silver Hague and YangzeVnus were expected to sail in the evening.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 154,257 tonnes comprising 106,911 tonnes imports cargo and 47,346 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,234 containers (1,508 TEUs imports and 2,726 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Southern Wolf, PGC Periklis and Onaiza and two more ships MSC Qingdao and Maersk Bostan carrying palm oil, LPG, LNG and containers took berths at LCT, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively and two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Roma were due to arrive at the Port on Tuesday.