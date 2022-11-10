Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Wednesday,where two ships namely, Irenes Ray and Xpress Bardsey carrying 'Containers' berthed at Qasim International Container respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, Napa Sprit, Sea Fortune, DM Dragon, CMA CGM Orfeo, Aligoteand Asia Evergreen carrying Chemicals, Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 06 ships, FSRU Exquisite, Milaha Qatar, Xpress Bardsey, MSC Roma, Fairchem Honor and Nordic BC Keli left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Ullswater and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 114,678 tonnes, comprising 72,195 tonnes imports cargo and 42,483 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,359` Containers (860 TEUs Imports and 2,499 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Mild Bloom, Napa Sprit, Sea Fortune and DM Dragon carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and MW-1 on Thursday.