Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Lana, MSC Bridgeport, IVS Pinehurst, Ami and Aligote carrying containers, coal, palm oil and gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal at Port Qasim the other day.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Admore Cheyenne, Fuwairit, Maersk Seletar and Cape Kortia carrying palm oil, LNG and containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Bridgeport' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Lana, Asia Evergreen and White Purl are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 105,749 tonnes, comprising 74,486 tonnes of imports cargo and 31,263 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,204 containers (1,365 TEUs Imports and 1,839 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Maersk Seletar, Cape Kortia, Fuwairit and CNC Dream, besides another gas carrier 'FSM' carrying containers, LNG, palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, PGPCL, MW-1 and SSGC on Tuesday, while another containership 'MSC AriaIII' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day.