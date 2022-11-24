Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Wednesday 23rd Nov-2022 where six ships namely, Kosman, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray, Southern Anoa, Al-Salam and Kanha scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal.

Meanwhile two more ships, Leon Apollon and Chemroad Sakura carrying Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray and Lilstellaleft the Port on Thursday morning, while an oil tanker 'Southern Anoa' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 121,223 tonnes, comprising 77,483 tonnes imports cargo and 43,740 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,506` Containers (988 TEUs Imports and 2,518 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker 'Torm Troilus' carrying 'Palm oil' is expected to take berths at LCT on Thursday, 24th Nov- 2022, while a containers ship 'Express Athens' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.