UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Wednesday 23rd Nov-2022 where six ships namely, Kosman, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray, Southern Anoa, Al-Salam and Kanha scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal.

Meanwhile two more ships, Leon Apollon and Chemroad Sakura carrying Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray and Lilstellaleft the Port on Thursday morning, while an oil tanker 'Southern Anoa' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 121,223 tonnes, comprising 77,483 tonnes imports cargo and 43,740 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,506` Containers (988 TEUs Imports and 2,518 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker 'Torm Troilus' carrying 'Palm oil' is expected to take berths at LCT on Thursday, 24th Nov- 2022, while a containers ship 'Express Athens' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Athens Leon Same Anchorage Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

6 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

15 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

15 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

15 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.