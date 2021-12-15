Shipping activity at Port Qasim 15th Dec, 2021

Three ships namely, MSC Busan, Maersk Pittsburgh and Ocean Silver carrying containers and coal, arrived and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on December-14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Busan, Maersk Pittsburgh and Ocean Silver carrying containers and coal, arrived and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on December-14.

Meanwhile five more ships, MOL Growth, Nord Spring, Stena Imperative, Las Palmas and Glory Harvest carrying containers, chemicals, coal and petroleum-gas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'Safeen Pride' left the port on Wednesday morning, while another container vessel 'Maersk Pittsburgh is expected to sail from container terminal on Wednesday's afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 213,001 tonnes, comprising 160,8131 tonnes imports cargo and 52,188 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,021 containers (2,530 TEUs Imports and 2,491 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, MOL Growth, Dakang, Virtuous Striker, Stena Imperative, Glory Harvest and Khairpur carrying Containers, General cargo, Coal, Chemicals, LPG and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.