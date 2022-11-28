UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :C.VXin Yan Tai called at the Port on Sunday, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal to load/offload containers.

Meanwhile three more ships, Star Pier, Margarita and Raffles Harmony carrying Soyabean, Mogas and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by five ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'Xin Yan Tai' left the port on Monday morning and two more ships, Chemroad Sakura and Meltemi are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 72,025 tonnescomprising 72,025 tonnes imports cargo and 31,569 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,488 Containers (631 TEUs Imports and 1,857 TEUs export)was handled at the Port.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, At middle Harmony, Kokako and Raffles Harmony & three more ships, MSC Joanna, MSC Caledonoa II and Lisa are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday 28thNovember, while two more container ships, Santa Rose and EM Astoria are due to arrive at port Qasim on Tuesday

