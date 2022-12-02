Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Two ships, Express Athens and FairchemValor carrying Containers and Palm oil called at the Port on Thursday, berthed at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, four ships, Ice Energy, Sparto, Vancouver and APL California scheduled to load/offload Crude oil, Gas oil and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQAberths were engaged by five ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Margarita, Express Athens and At middle Bridge left the port on Friday morning, and another ship 'Al-Karaana' is expected to sail today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 85,834 tonnes comprising 67,285 tonnes imports cargo and 18,549 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,793 Containers (857 TEUs Imports and 936 TEUs export)was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships,Clipper Eos,Khairpur, Vancouver and APL California carrying Chemicals, Mogas, and Containers areexpected to take berths at EVTL, FOTOC and QICT respectively on Friday and two more ships, Teera Bhum and MeratusJayawijaya are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.