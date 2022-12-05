UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday,where five ships namely, Berlinda, RHL Monica, Lotus A, Arpeggio and Sparto scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Phosphoric Acid and Gas oil, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container, Engrovopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Silver Candy and Al-Khor carrying Gasoline and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Lotus A and Tiger Harmony left the Port on Monday morning, while a coal carrier 'Athos' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 112,280 tonnes, comprising 94,991 tonnes imports cargo and 17,289 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952` Containers (935 TEUs Imports and 1,017 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Al-Khor and Maritime Valor & 03 more ships, Conti Courage, Maersk Boston and Al-Maha carrying LNG, Palm oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, QICT and SSGC on Monday,and 03 more ships, Maersk Detroit, CMA CGM Tosca and MSC Makalu III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

