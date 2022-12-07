UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

December 07, 2022

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday,where four ships namely, Ice Energy, Maersk Detroit, Serenity and IVS Astugi scheduled to load/offload Crude oil, Containers, LPG and Coal, berthed at FOTCO Oil Terminal, Qasim International Container, EngroVopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, Bochem Brussels, Coronet, Limnos, Irenes Ray and MSC Lisbon carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Al-Khor and Maersk Detroit left the Port on Wednesday morning.

A Cargo volume of 187,910 tonnes, comprising 97,156 tonnes imports cargo and 90,754 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,080` Containers (1,950 TEUs Imports and 1,130 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Limnos, MSC Lisbon and Irenes Ray & another ship 'MSC Makalu' carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at QICT and PQEPT on Wednesday.

