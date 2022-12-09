UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Thursday where five ships namely, Wide Juliet, One Altair, Porto Limnioni, Ullswater and Jabal Samhan carrying Containers, Wheat, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, CMA CGM Tosca, Sereno and Poavosa Wisdom carrying Containers, Gas oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, One Altair left the Port on Friday morning while four more ships, Limnos, RHL Monica, Serenity Gas and Fairchem Honor are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 116,217 tonnes, comprising 87,282 tonnes imports cargo and 28,935 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952` Containers (999 TEUs Imports and 1,130 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Wide Juliet, CMA CGM Tosca, Silver Candy, Poavosa Wisdom III and Myri Joy carrying Containers, Gasoline, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, PIBT and LCT on Friday, 09th December and MSC Patnaree III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and 02 more ships, Green Pole and Maersk Jalan are due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Porto Same Anchorage December Gas Silver Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

18 seconds ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

13 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after D ..

Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes from PM

19 minutes ago
 Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

3 hours ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

4 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.