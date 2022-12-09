Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Thursday where five ships namely, Wide Juliet, One Altair, Porto Limnioni, Ullswater and Jabal Samhan carrying Containers, Wheat, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, CMA CGM Tosca, Sereno and Poavosa Wisdom carrying Containers, Gas oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, One Altair left the Port on Friday morning while four more ships, Limnos, RHL Monica, Serenity Gas and Fairchem Honor are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 116,217 tonnes, comprising 87,282 tonnes imports cargo and 28,935 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952` Containers (999 TEUs Imports and 1,130 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Wide Juliet, CMA CGM Tosca, Silver Candy, Poavosa Wisdom III and Myri Joy carrying Containers, Gasoline, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, PIBT and LCT on Friday, 09th December and MSC Patnaree III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and 02 more ships, Green Pole and Maersk Jalan are due to arrive on Saturday.