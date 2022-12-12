UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, CMA CGM Fidelio, BochemBrussles and Coronet, carrying containers, palm oil and gas oil berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively of Port Qasim the other day.

Meanwhile, three more ships, MSC Ermina, MSC Letizia and World Progress carrying containers and gas oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, CMA CGM Fidelio and Al-Deebal left the port on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 73,250 tonnes comprising 58,596 tonnes of imports cargo and 14,654 tonnes of export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,688 Containers (826 TEUs Imports and 862 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, FSM and MSC Ermina and another ship, Lana carrying LPG and containers are expected to take berths at SSGC and QICT respectively later today.

