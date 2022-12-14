Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Litezia, AMI, Sereno and MalhaRass LaffanOsprey, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG, called at the Port on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, EM Astoria, Chemroad Sirius and Saehan Intrasia carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, FSM and Sea fortune left the port on Wednesday morningand a container vessel 'Maersk Sentosa' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 213,856 tonnescomprising 171,404 tonnes imports cargo and 42,452 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,400 Containers (2,500 TEUs Imports and 1,900 TEUs export)was handled at the Port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships,Nord Vancouver and EM Astoria & another ship X-Press Bardsey scheduled to load / offload Rice and Containers areexpected to take berths at MW-1 and QICT respectively on Wednesday.