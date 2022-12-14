UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Litezia, AMI, Sereno and MalhaRass LaffanOsprey, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG, called at the Port on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, EM Astoria, Chemroad Sirius and Saehan Intrasia carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, FSM and Sea fortune left the port on Wednesday morningand a container vessel 'Maersk Sentosa' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 213,856 tonnescomprising 171,404 tonnes imports cargo and 42,452 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,400 Containers (2,500 TEUs Imports and 1,900 TEUs export)was handled at the Port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships,Nord Vancouver and EM Astoria & another ship X-Press Bardsey scheduled to load / offload Rice and Containers areexpected to take berths at MW-1 and QICT respectively on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Ivanhoe Vancouver Nord Same Astoria Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

30 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

32 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.