Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday,where a containers ship 'OOCL Asia' carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Pina, Xpress Rome, MSC Michigan VII, Southern Robin, Straits Star and Al-Deebal carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Korea Chemi and OOCL Asia left the Port on Monday morning while three more ships, Chemroad Sirius, Al-Soor and CD Huelva are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 167,878 tonnes, comprising 127,137 tonnes imports cargo and 40,741 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,635` Containers (854 TEUs Imports and 1,781 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 06 ships, Straits Star, Asia Aspara, World Progress, Al-Deebal, MSC Pina and MSC Michigan VII & another containers ship 'Maersk Brooklyn' carrying Chemicals, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Monday.