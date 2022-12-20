Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Monday,where seven ships namely, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Pina, MSC Michigan VII, Asia Aspara, Straits Star, Al-Deebal and World Progress carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Lady Linn, Maersk Chicago and MSC Asya carrying Chemicals and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Pina, MSC Michigan VII and Kanha left the Port on Tuesday morning while three more ships, Straits Star, Libera B and World Progress are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 133,516 tonnes, comprising 97,888 tonnes imports cargo and 35,628 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,309` Containers (2,985 TEUs Imports and 1,324 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Lady Linn, Maersk Chicago and MSC Asya& another containers ship 'MSC Lana' carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on Tuesday.