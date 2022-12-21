Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday where four ships namely, MSC Asya, Maersk Chicago, MSC Lana and Lady Linn carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Amali, Irenes Ray, Bangkok Bridge, Kang Hong, Hafnia Aquamarine, Kithnos and Al-Maha scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Gernal Cargo, Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Al-Deebal, Maersk Chicago and MSC Lana left the Port on Wednesday morning while three more ships, Lady Linn, Asia Aspara and Bangkok Bridge are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 176,273 tonnes, comprising 132,630 tonnes imports cargo and 43,643 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,219` Containers (3,228 TEUs Imports and 1,991 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 06 ships, Bangkok Bridge, Irenes Ray, Laskaro S, Saehan Intrasia, Al-Maha and Kithnos carrying Containers, Wheat, Palm oil, LPG and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT SSGC and EVTL on Wednesday.