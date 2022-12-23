Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping Five ships namely, CMA CGM Butterfly, African Pheasant, Kang Hong, Milaha Ras Laffan and Meltemi carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Dreggen, NCC Yanbu and Tiger Glory carrying Palm oil, Soyabean and Chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Saehan Intrasia and Al-Maha left the Port on Friday morning while two more ships, Milos and Kang Hong are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 164,650 tonnes, comprising 138,914 tonnes imports cargo and 25,736 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,165` Containers (983 TEUs Imports and 1,182 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Amali, Tiger Glory and Hafnia Ammolite & another containers ship 'Bea Schulte' are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Friday.