Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Hafnia Aquamarine, Calypso Gas and Two Million Ways carrying Palm oil, LPG and Gasoil, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, Ardmore Chippewa, Mega Benefit, Star Jeannette, Nave Andromeda and Ondo carrying Palm oil, Conala Seeds, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier 'Al-Wajbah' left the Port on Monday morning while three more ships, Laskaro S, Southern Robin and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 85,819 tonnes, comprising 73,052 tonnes imports cargo and 12,767 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 778` Containers (27 TEUs Imports and 751 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Ondo and Aurelia & 02 more ships, MSC Riku and Ullswater carrying LNG, Palm oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at PGPCL, MW-1, QICT and SSGC on Monday.

