Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Monday 26 th Dec-2022 where four ships namely, MSC Riku, Aurelia, Ondo and Ullswater carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi purpose Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, African Pheasantant, EM Astoria, MSC Sasha and Maersk Atlanta scheduled to load/offload Cement and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Riku' left the Port on Tuesday morning while three more ships, Two Million Ways, Hafnia Aquamarine and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 130,385 tonnes, comprising 119,437 tonnes imports cargo and 10,948 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,224` Containers (580 TEUs Imports and 644 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Maersk Atlantra, MSC Sasha and Rigel & another ship 'Sea Power' carrying Containers and Wheat are expected to take berths at QICT and FAP on Tuesday.