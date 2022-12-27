UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Monday 26 th Dec-2022 where four ships namely, MSC Riku, Aurelia, Ondo and Ullswater carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi purpose Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, African Pheasantant, EM Astoria, MSC Sasha and Maersk Atlanta scheduled to load/offload Cement and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Riku' left the Port on Tuesday morning while three more ships, Two Million Ways, Hafnia Aquamarine and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 130,385 tonnes, comprising 119,437 tonnes imports cargo and 10,948 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,224` Containers (580 TEUs Imports and 644 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Maersk Atlantra, MSC Sasha and Rigel & another ship 'Sea Power' carrying Containers and Wheat are expected to take berths at QICT and FAP on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Ondo Astoria Anchorage Atlanta Gas Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

13 minutes ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

14 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.