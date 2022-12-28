Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Sasha, Maersk Atlanta, Rigel and Sea Power carrying Containers, Palm oil and Wheat, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile a containers ship 'Lisa' carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Atlanta and Ullswater left the Port on Wednesday morning while five more ships, Ondo, Amali, Calypso Gas, MSC Sasha and Lisa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 140,548 tonnes, comprising 101,404 tonnes imports cargo and 39,144 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,393` Containers (3,304 TEUs Imports and 2,089 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, African Pheasant, Nave Andromeda and Lisa & 02 more ships, Clemens Schulte and MSC Illinois VII scheduled to load/offload Cement, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday.