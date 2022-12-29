UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

December 29, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Wednesday where six ships namely, African Pheasant, Ncc Yanbu, EM Astoria, Clemen Shulte, MSC Illinois and Nave Andromeda scheduled to load/offload Cement, Soyabean oil, Containers and Mogas, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Containers Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Ice Energy, High Sea and Gion Trader carrying Furnace oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Clemen Shulte and MSC Illinois left the Port on Thursday morning while two more ships, Rigel and EM Astoria are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 121,873 tonnes, comprising 76,220 tonnes imports cargo and 45,653 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,598` Containers (2,682 TEUs Imports and 1,916 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Dreggen, EM Astoria and Express Rome & 04 more ships, MSC Iris, Al-Gharaffa, Desert Harrier and Star Suzanna carrying Palm oil, Containers, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT, EETL, PQEPT and PIBT on Thursday.

