Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Monday,where three ships namely, MSC Rania, Maersk Boston and High Sea carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Irenes Ray, ChemSinyoo, Bai Lu Zuo and Elise carrying Containers, Palm oil and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Rania, Maersk Boston and Al-Salam left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship 'Irenes Ray' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 109,311 tonnes, comprising 84,015 tonnes imports cargo and 25,296 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,411` Containers (923 TEUs Imports and 1,488 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, HansaSealancer and Irenes Ray & another ship 'Conti Chivalry' carrying Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday.

