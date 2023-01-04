Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday,where two ships namely, Conti Chivalry and HansaSealancer carrying Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, Global Lady, Seaspan Chiba, Maersk Chicago, Zheng Hai, Al-Wajbah and Margarita scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Containers, Palm oil, LNG and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, High Seas and Seaspan Chiba are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 93,088 tonnes, comprising 80,134 tonnes imports cargo and 12,954 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,217` Containers (455 TEUs Imports and 762 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 25 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Seaspan Chiba, Maersk Chicago, Al-Wajbah and Gion Trader carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and LCT on Wednesday.