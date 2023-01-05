Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Chicago, Gion Trader and Al-Wajbah carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Navios Constellation and Qurania Luck carrying Containers and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Conti Chivalry and HansaSealancer left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Al-Wajbah and Leni are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 167,407 tonnes, comprising 124,533 tonnes imports cargo and 42,874 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,511` Containers (1,989 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Navios Constellation and Elise carrying Containers and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO on Thursday.