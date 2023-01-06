UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Two ships, Navios Constellation and Elise carrying Containers and Mogas berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Navios Constellation and Leni left the port on Friday morning and two more ships, Gion Trader and Elise are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 87,517 tonnes comprising 71,690 tonnes imports cargo and 15,827 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,169 Containers (1,238 TEUs Imports and 931 TEUs export)was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Levantes, Kokako and Bai Lu Zuo & another ship, APL Florida carrying Wheat, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Anchorage Florida Wheat Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

26 minutes ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

39 minutes ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.