Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Two ships, Navios Constellation and Elise carrying Containers and Mogas berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Navios Constellation and Leni left the port on Friday morning and two more ships, Gion Trader and Elise are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 87,517 tonnes comprising 71,690 tonnes imports cargo and 15,827 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,169 Containers (1,238 TEUs Imports and 931 TEUs export)was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Levantes, Kokako and Bai Lu Zuo & another ship, APL Florida carrying Wheat, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Friday.