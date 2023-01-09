UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, Cebihan, Cosco Vietnam, Hua Wei 8, Al-Marrouna and Margarita scheduled to load/offload cement, containers, palm oil, LNG and Mogas, berthed on Monday at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, six more ships, MSC Tianping, Chemroad Dita, Ulls Water, Serenity Gas, Neutron Sound and Al-Gattara carrying containers, palm oil, LPG, gas oil and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship 'Cosco Vietnam' left the Port on Monday morning, while an oil tanker 'Hua Wei 8' is expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 166,523 tonnes, comprising 129,371 tonnes of imports cargo and 37,152 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,647 containers (600 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Serenity Gas, Al-Gattara, SC Falcon and MSC Tianping and another ship 'Lana' carrying LPG, LNG, palm oil and containers are expected to take berths at SSGC, EETL, LCT and QICT later in the day.

