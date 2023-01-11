Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Six ships namely, Maersk Denver, MSC Maria Elena, MSC Helena III, Ocean Pioneer, Southern Wolf and Ladon carrying containers, palm oil, chemicals and mogas berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile an oil tanker 'T-Sirius' carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Levantes and MSC Helena III left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 05 more ships, Al-Gattara, SC Falcon, Ocean Pioneer, Southern Wolf and Maersk Denver are expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 125,954 tonnes, comprising 94,065 tonnes of imports cargo and 31,889 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,747 containers (2,428 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port in the past 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Ourania Luck, Choula Treasure, Sti Onyx, Ulls Water and EM Astoria and two more ships, Wide Juliet and MH Langoey carrying palm oil, containers, chemicals and gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and FOTCO on Wednesday and another ship, Athenian is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.