Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

January 12, 2023

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Wednesday,where four ships namely, EM Astoria, Wide Juliet, Ourania Luck and Ulls Water carrying Containers, Wheat and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, RDO Fortune, FSM, MH Langoey and Songa Kari carrying Containers, LPG, Chemicals and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, EM Astoria, Wide Juliet and MSC Maria Elena left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Ladon and Ulls Water are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 93,995 tonnes, comprising 41,072 tonnes imports cargo and 52,923 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,534` Containers (1,152 TEUs Imports and 2,382 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Sti Onyx and FSM & another containers ship 'Athenian' carrying Palm oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT on Thursday,and RDO Fortune is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

