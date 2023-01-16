UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Victorious, Mild Bloom and Al-Salam scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Elpida GR, MSC Mundra, Al-Gharrafa and N Orhan scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, LNG and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier 'Ourania Luck' left the Port on Monday morning.

A Cargo volume of 41,556 tonnes, comprising 37,544 tonnes imports cargo and 4,012 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 666` Containers (430 TEUs Imports and 236 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Ifestos, CL Dayang He, N Orhan, Al-Gharrafa and MSC Mundra VIII & 02 more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Canola seed, Soyabean, LPG, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT, SSGC, EETL and QICT on Monday,and 03 more ships, MSC Patnaree, MSC Madhu B and Maersk Harford are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

