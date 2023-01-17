UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Seven ships namely, MSC Mundra III, Maersk Brookyn, CMA CGM Cendrilon, Ifestos, Cl Dayang He, N-Rohan and Al-Gharrafa carrying Containers, Canola, Coal, LPG and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another containers ship 'MSC Madhu B' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Tuesday morning.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Mundra III, Maersk Brookyn and Mild Bloom left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Cendrilon, Al-Salam-II and N-Orhan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon(.

) Cargo volume of 154,889 tonnes, comprising 98,895 tonnes imports cargo and 55,994 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,672 Containers (1,235 TEUs Imports and 2,437 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, ChemroadSinyoo, Bai Lu Zuo and MSC Madhu-B & another ship, Maersk Hartford Carrying Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, and two more container ships, Irenes Ray and Xpress Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Hartford Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

2 minutes ago
 Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabil ..

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

16 minutes ago
 UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 hours ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.