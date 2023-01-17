Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Seven ships namely, MSC Mundra III, Maersk Brookyn, CMA CGM Cendrilon, Ifestos, Cl Dayang He, N-Rohan and Al-Gharrafa carrying Containers, Canola, Coal, LPG and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another containers ship 'MSC Madhu B' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Tuesday morning.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Mundra III, Maersk Brookyn and Mild Bloom left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Cendrilon, Al-Salam-II and N-Orhan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon(.

) Cargo volume of 154,889 tonnes, comprising 98,895 tonnes imports cargo and 55,994 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,672 Containers (1,235 TEUs Imports and 2,437 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, ChemroadSinyoo, Bai Lu Zuo and MSC Madhu-B & another ship, Maersk Hartford Carrying Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, and two more container ships, Irenes Ray and Xpress Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.